As cold front looms, emergency shelters open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With temperatures expected to plummet as a cold front moves through Northeast Florida, two cold weather emergency shelters will open.

The Salvation Army in Jacksonville is watching the oncoming cold front and will open its cold night shelter at 900 W. Adams St. at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Based on the forecast, The Salvation Army anticipates that the shelter will be open each evening through Monday night, and possibly beyond. The Salvation Army in Jacksonville opens the cold night shelter when overnight lows dip below 42 degrees, providing protection and relief to homeless men, women and families who might otherwise be out in the elements all night.

A hot dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. at the Center of Hope every night of the year. After dinner, guests will be given a safe and warm place to sleep for the night and breakfast in the morning.

“We feel strongly that no one in our community should be left out in the cold,” Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida Major Bert Tanner said. “It is essential to our mission of meeting human needs to ensure that our homeless friends are safe and warm when the temperatures fall.”

City Rescue Mission's Cold Weather Emergency Shelter will open its doors Sunday to those in need of a safe and warm shelter. It will remain open each day that temperatures are expected to fall below 40 degrees.

“We will not turn anyone away," Manager of Emergency Services Jaime Davis said.

Guests seeking shelter may check in to City Rescue Mission's New Life Inn at 234 W. State Street starting at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. All overnight guests may remain in the building until 10:30 a.m. the following morning or until temperatures rise above 40 degrees.

All guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing.

"We want to make sure that Jacksonville citizens without a home have warm shelter and a hot meal," City Rescue Mission Executive Director Penny Kievet said.

For more information, contact the New Life Inn at 904-421-5167.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.