At least 1 hurt in garbage truck crash in Regency neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon involving a garbage truck in Jacksonville's Regency neighborhood, authorities said.

The apparent head-on collision happened about 2:45 p.m. near Tredinick Parkway and Kendall Town Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A blue Saturn Ion was badly mangled in the crash and a Republic Services garbage truck was also damaged.

The extent and number of injuries were not immediately clear.

