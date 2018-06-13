At least 1 of 3 killed in Bent Mountain lived in St. Augustine

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Three young adults were found dead Tuesday morning in a home at Bent Mountain, Virginia. Two of the victims had ties to St. Augustine, Florida.

Miranda B. Trump, 18, of Roanoke, Brandon D. Dekle, 20, of Bent Mountain, and Cole P. Kennedy, 21, Bent Mountain were all found dead at about 1 a.m. Tuesday. The man who police believe killed the three people was arrested later that evening by Roanoke County Police.

According to News4Jax sister station WSLS in Virginia, Cole Kennedy's godmother, Jackie Rader, said both Dekle and Kennedy worked together at Bent Mountain Bistro. She said Kennedy moved to Roanoke to be with his childhood best friend, Brandon Dekle.

Records show Dekle and Kennedy lived in St. Augustine in 2015.

Rader told WSLS she did not know the connection between the two men and the suspect, or the third victim.

She added that Kennedy and Dekle lived together in the home where police found them. She said the third victim did not live at the home.

Roanoke Police were led to the home after Trump's father expressed concerns about not being able to contact his daughter. He began searching for her and found her car had crashed down an embankment in the Bent Mountain area. No one was around. Police were informed at that time that Miranda was missing.

Hours later, the investigation led police to a home on Bent Mountain Road. They knocked on the door but no one answered, so they entered the home.

When they did, officers found the bodies of Trump, Dekle and Kennedy inside. All three had been shot.

Trevor E. Charles, 18, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of use of firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held at the Roanoke County/ Salem Jail.Police said the murders were not a random act and the public is not in any known danger, WSLS reports.

