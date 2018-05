JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person was injured in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Jacksonville's Mandarin neighborhood.

The crash was reported about 5:30 p.m. near San Jose Boulevard and Sunbeam Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the crash shut down two southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard.

An image from the scene shows a motorcycle wedged sideways against the front of a silver sedan.

