NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police say there has been a shooting at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville.

Metro Nashville police said one person was shot and was hospitalized with critical injuries. Police said a dispute prompted the shooting and the suspected gunman is in custody.

Local media reported that the mall is being evacuated. The mall is being swept, but there is know known imminent treat, police said.

