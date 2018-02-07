Raines High School athletes prep for National Signing Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There are 17,000 high schools ranked by MaxPreps and every year. 50 schools are awarded with its national ranking trophy.

This year, Raines qualified to receive this trophy because not only are they highly ranked, they’re 102 in the country and they also won their state championship.​

Hundreds of student athletes across Northeast Florida and the state are excited about National Signing Day. It’s the time of their lives and it all begins on Wednesday when they’ll announce where they’ll be playing in college.

While the day, might not have the juice of recent years – with some big names committing during the early signing period, there’s still plenty to be excited about.

Some major schools will announce their classes later in the afternoon.

Some Raines students are still undecided as to where they’ll play, but the star quarterback has already made his decision.Ivory Durham committed to Valdosta State, where he will take what he’s learned and build on it.

“It’s great. We fought this whole year. Everything was great I’m just proud of my team and proud of my coaches. It’s a great experience and great senior year,” said Durham.

It was a big year for Raines football players. They won the State 4A championship in December. Not only did these athletes get to play on the state level in high school, many will get to play on the college level.

