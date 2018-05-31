Atlantic Beach settles with teens run over while sunbathing

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - The city of Atlantic Beach reached financial settlements this week with two teens run over by a city employee's vehicle while they sunbathed on the beach, the News4Jax I-TEAM learned Thursday.

It's been more than two years since Jade Shaw, then 13, suffered life-changing injuries -- on May 7, 2016, a city worker collecting trash in a pickup made a U-turn and drove over Shaw and a friend, pinning them underneath -- but she still remembers the episode like it was yesterday.

"I just remember getting on the beach with my friend, putting the towels down, lying down and then just relaxing under the sun," she recalled in an exclusive interview with News4Jax. "The next thing you know, there's a truck on top of you, and you and your friend are screaming."

The incident left Shaw with second- and third-degree burns covering a third of her body, injuries that required a series of skin grafts. Despite undergoing several surgeries, Shaw will have permanent scarring. All the while her medical bills have been stacking up.

Shaw's family sued the city in January 2017, seeking monetary damages to cover the teen's mounting medical expenses. Because of sovereign immunity, an archaic state law that caps how much cities are required to pay out when sued, the most her family could have hoped for was $200,000.

The teen's medical bills exceeded that figure. So in order to collect a larger payout, her family would have been forced to hire a lobbyist to navigate the onerous process of getting the Florida Legislature to introduce and ultimately approve what is known as a claims bill.

But in an extraordinary move, the city waived its sovereign immunity and settled the lawsuit for $1 million, according to her attorney Curtis Pacjic. "Fortunately, the city of Atlantic Beach changed their mind and agreed to pay many times above the cap," he said.

The city also reached an agreement to pay $100,000 to Isabelle Rodriguez, Shaw's friend who suffered less severe injuries. Attorney John Phillips, who represents Rodriguez's family, said his client's settlement is still subject to court approval.

As a result of the settlement, Pajcic said, Atlantic Beach is now a safer place for beach goers. City workers are now required to watch a video explaining proper conduct for beach driving. There's also now a rule in place banning drivers from making right U-turns.

The driver, meanwhile, is no longer employed by the city. He was cited for failure to use due care toward a pedestrian. Court documents show he was fined $500, received a three-month suspension of his driver's license and had to attend traffic school after pleading no contest.

But even though the legal battle is now behind Shaw, the 15-year-old's ordeal is far from over. Her mother said her daughter must undergo additional surgeries. The teen acknowledged she continues to deal with the emotional consequences.

"Every time I get on the beach is way different than it used to be," said Shaw. "It's not as fun anymore, relaxing or peaceful. I feel like I have to constantly keep an eye as to what's around me and my surroundings. It's not safe."

