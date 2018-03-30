Atlantic Coast High senior pleads not guilty in school bathroom attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 18-year-old Atlantic Coast High School student pleaded not guilty Thursday to lewd and lascivious battery in connection with an attack on a 14-year-old girl.

Ajani Boxill remains in jail on $50,000 bond. He will be in court again April 17.

The girl, a freshman at Atlantic Coast, told police that Boxill pulled her into a bathroom at the school and tried to make her perform a sex act on him.

Boxill's arrest report goes into disturbing detail about what happened in the school bathroom, and says the arrest took place after the girl, who News4Jax is not naming, did a controlled call with Boxill in which he made an admission.

The girl's father said police told him that video outside of the bathroom backed the girl's account that Boxill pulled her inside. He said that after a phone call last week, in which his daughter called Boxill with police on the line, the 18-year-old made an admission that eventually led to his arrest.

