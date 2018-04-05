Attack helicopters move through JAXPORT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Highly trained master riggers moved two upgraded AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters through JAXPORT's heavy lift and specialty cargo berth at Blount Island Marine Terminal on Thursday.

The aircraft are part of a group of helicopters that first moved through JAXPORT beginning in 2015 en route to the Science and Engineering Services' manufacturing and aircraft modification facility in Alabama where they were upgraded with state-of-the-art technology.

More Headlines

GALLERY: HELICOPTERS MOVE THROUGH JAXPORT

The helicopters are 50 feet in length, weigh more than 7,000 pounds apiece and are worth $6 million each. The aircraft are on their way to the Middle East for use by a U.S. government ally in the region. Pilots landed the helicopters onto Horizon Terminal Services’ outdoor storage facility at Blount Island, where the company’s stevedores loaded the aircraft onto wheeled platforms before rolling them onto the vessel transporter.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.