JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the Engelwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

At 9 p.m. on Saturday police responded to a call off Barnhill Drive, where officers found a man shot. Police say he told them he was shot during an attempted robbery. JFRD took him to a local hospital, and he is expected to be ok.

There is no suspect description, but Robbery Detectives are interviewing witnesses.

