Aunt makes passionate safety plea, goes viral

SOUTHBURY, Conn. - Always carry a doorstop with you everywhere you go. That's the message from a Connecticut woman, whose Facebook post has gone viral after Wednesday's school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Katie Cornelis says after the Sandy Hook school shooting, she gave each of her nieces a doorstop to always keep in their backpacks.

"It truly pained me when I handed it to them, and I didn’t want to scare them, but it was out of love and they understood," she says in her post.

Cornelis explains it's small, but it can be powerful in keeping you safe if you ever have to barricade yourself in a room.

"If a gunman shoots out the door lock it will still keep the door from opening and may just buy you some time," adds Cornelis.

The Sandy Hoock school shooting happened on Dec. 14, 2012 in Newton, Conn. Twenty-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 20 elementary school students and six adult staff members.

On Feb. 14, three adults and 14 students were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, remains in the Broward County jail without bail. He's charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

