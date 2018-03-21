Austin police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'

AUSTIN, Texas - Police have discovered a 25-minute recording on a cellphone found with bombing suspect Mark Conditt and Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says he considers it a "confession."

Manley says at a news conference that Conditt talks on the recording in great detail about the differences among the bombs he built.

He says that the tape is "the outcry of a very challenged young man."

Officials say the 23-year-old Conditt blew himself up in his vehicle overnight as authorities closed in on him.

