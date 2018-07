ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office were searching for a 17-year-old boy with autism who disappeared near A1A at Beach Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office said Cole Hafner was located in good condition several hours later just south of Crescent Beach.

