Autopsy: Woman in JSO custody died from heart condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A female inmate who died in custody of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office had a heart that wasn't properly pumping blood to her body, an autopsy report revealed Monday.

Lina Odom, 28, died at UF Health in April, after she was transported there from the Duval County jail. She was arrested days earlier on a prostitution charge.

According to Odom's autopsy report, she died from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), which is a rare condition that occurs when the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick.

The medical examiner found contributing causes of Odom's death included pulmonary edema, which is a condition caused by excess fluid in the lungs. No acute injuries were noted.

The medical examiner also said Odom had injection marks on her arms. She had cocaine, fentanyl and Narcan in her blood.

Odom's family members hired an attorney and planned to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the Sheriff's Office. News4Jax has reached out to the family's lawyer for comment.

According to the family's attorney, Randy Reep, Odom was in custody for six days. By day five, witnesses said, Odom requested medical help, and those requests went ignored until it was too late.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.