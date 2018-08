COLORADO - One little girl has the coolest birthday of the year.

Fox 5 reports baby Lucy was born on Saturday, August 18, 2018. What makes the date so cool is that it is a palindrome, which means it is the same numbers forward as it is backward.

She was also born at 18:18, military time for 6:18 p.m, Fox 5 said.

We can't wait until baby Lucy turns 18!

18:18 on 8-18-18

