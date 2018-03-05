Baby chimp snuggles pilot on flight after being rescued from poacher

Adorable video of a young orphaned chimpanzee has gone viral.

The 3-year-old chimpanzee named Mussa was caught on camera snuggling with a pilot on his flight to safety.

The minute-long clip shows Mussa and his new buddy, Virunga National Park anti-poaching pilot Anthony Caere, flying to Lwiro Primates. In the video, Mussa explores the cozy cockpit before settling down in Caere’s lap, where he plays with the throttle, is groomed by Caere, and gazes out at the lush greenery below.

A team from Lwiro Primates, along with the pilot, rescued Mussa from a village called Beni in North Kivu. The video is now raising awareness about the poaching of the endangered species.

Lwiro Primates believes Mussa's mother was killed, since poachers are killing adults for bushmeat and taking the babies to sell. Lwiro Primates Technical Director Itsaso Velez del Burgo tells KTVU, "Mussa's family was certainly killed, maybe just the mum, but probably they killed several members of the family. Is not possible to take a baby from the arms of her/his mum without killing her, because as in humans, mothers will do anything possible to protect their offspring."

According to Lwiro Primates there is an illegal traffic of chimpanzees towards China and Middle East, where baby chimps can be sold for thousands of dollars.

You can contribute to Mussa's rehabilitation by donating: www.lwiroprimates.org

