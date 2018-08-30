Babysitters accused of encouraging young children to smoke marijuana

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Choosing someone to watch your children can be a difficult task—and finding someone you trust around your children can be even harder.

One North Carolina mother says she trusted her babysitters and never imagined she would find a video of her children being given what appears to be marijuana circulating on social media.

Police say they have received a number of reports about a Facebook video that shows three young children being given marijuana by two women. Those children are 18 months, 2-years-old and 3-years-old.

The women in the video have been identified as 21-year-old Michaela Pearson and 18-year-old Candice Little. They were arrested Tuesday and charged with felony child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Officers believe the two women encouraged the children to smoke marijuana.

The children’s mother says she is shocked by the video and is glad her children are okay. Family friends say the mother is a good mom and would never intentionally put her children in harms way.

The three children were treated at the hospital and are now back home with their mother. The mother says they did not test positive for marijuana.

Pearson and Little are being held on $150,000 bonds.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.