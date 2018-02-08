Baileys launches Strawberries and Cream flavor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just in time for Valentine's Day,
The world-renowned Irish cream makers have released a bright pink version of the classic whiskey-based tipple that tastes like the classic combination of strawberries and cream.
The announcement came from Baileys.
The creamy concoction is driving Baileys lovers wild on social media - but the bottles are only around for a couple of months.
It's available in single serving 50ml or 750ml sharing bottles - but can only be bought in the US for now. It's on sale until the end of April.
The large bottle has a retail price of $24.99. However, they are currently on offer at LiquorBarn.com for $19.99.
The ultra-pink Strawberries and Cream Baileys comes in a baby pink bottle to match the color of the sweet liqueur inside.
Baileys recommends you enjoy the sweet drink over ice, over ice cream or use it in a cupcake mix to add a boozy touch to strawberry-flavored frosting.
