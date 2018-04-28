Baker County sheriff's office wants to upgrade emergency system

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - The Baker County Sheriff's office is requesting a $180,000 grant to upgrade its emergency system with the Text to 9-1-1 technology.

Duval and St. Johns Counties already have the emergency alert system in place and Baker County sheriff's officials said the technology could help them save lives.

The system allows dispatchers to see the text bubble pop up on their screen and enables dispatchers to text back to the person in need.

One of the biggest advantages of text to 9-1-1 will be the ability to communicate in silence with rescuers, without drawing the attention of a would-be attacker.

"We’ve gotten 100% positive feedback," said Chris Volz with the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

A decision on if Baker County will get the grant for the 9-1-1 texting system will be made in May.

