Baker County woman scares off would-be burglar caught on camera

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. - Neighbors in Glen St. Mary are living in fear after more than a dozen people in their quiet little town have been victimized by burglars.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating 15 break-ins in the Glen St. Mary area, within the past month. The thieves have been targeting homes and cars.

Tammie Wilbanks said she was in her home early Wednesday when a man tried to break into her bedroom window as she slept.

She described the terrifying moments to News4Jax.

“My husband was gone that night, and I went to bed, and about 3:30-3:35, I heard a cellphone go off, and I sat up in bed and thought it was a really vivid dream, because it sounded so real,” Wilbanks said. “Then it went off again, and I realized it was a cellphone, and it was coming (from) right outside my bedroom window. And then it went off one more time, so it went off three times total that I heard.”

Wilbanks called her husband who told her to flip on the lights to show someone was home. She did, and it scared off the would-be burglar.

“In my own mind, I feel like, if I hadn’t turn the light on that they were coming in,” Wilbanks said.

Her next door neighbor's home security camera captured the would be burglar on video.

She said even before her scary night she'd been on alert because her neighbors had been burglarized. She'd even cut out her nightly walks.

“You know the people down the street. People wave and talk and smile. Their porch is open if you feel like you’re in trouble, but I haven't walked since all this has started,” Wilbanks said.

She people need to lock up their homes and cars. She said she's at a loss for why the burglars are being so bold, because with the hunting culture in Baker County, things might not end well the way it's going.

“Nobody wants to do that,” Wilbanks said. “But if you have to -- you have to protect your family. You have to protect yourself.”

Baker County deputies said they have strong leads but can’t give away any details because it could blow their case.

They said it’s important residents call them right away if they see anything suspicious in their neighborhoods.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.