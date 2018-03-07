Bank of America on Monument Road robbed

JACkSONVILLE, Fla. - Police said a 6-foot-tall black man entered the Bank of America on Monument Road near McCormick on Wednesday afternoon and demanded money, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Robbery detectives said the robber was wearing a black or dark blue skullcap and a dark hoodie. He was also wearing sunglasses. Police said he did not display a gun.

The robber was seen leaving the bank, crossing Monument Road and disappearing into a subdivision.

There was only one customer in the bank at the time and no one was hurt.

Detectives said surveillance cameras recorded images of the robber and they hope that those will be released late Wednesday or Thursday so the public can help find the man.

