TD Bank on San Juan Avenue robbed for 2nd time in 3 months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The TD Bank on San Juan Avenue at Roosevelet Boulevard was robbed Wednesday for the second time in just over three months, Jacksonville police said.

Sgt. Chester Bear said a man came into the Westside bank at 9:30 a.m., approached a teller, acted like he had a weapon and demanded money.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the man ran off on foot, Bear said.

He was described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s, about 6 feet tall, weighing 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing sunglasses, a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, dark gloves and white shoes.

Bear said this was the second bank robbery of the year in Jacksonville, but that the first had been solved already and was not connected to Wednesday's robbery.

He said detectives will investigate whether Wednesday's robbery is connected to another robbery at the same bank from mid-October.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

