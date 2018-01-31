Bar revamps proposal for military spouse lawyers

After the state Supreme Court sent the issue back last month, The Florida Bar has proposed a revised plan to help military spouses practice law in Florida.

The proposal would set guidelines allowing military spouses to practice in the state without passing the Bar exam.

The proposed requirements include graduating from an accredited law school, passing another state's Bar exam and being admitted to practice elsewhere.

The issue focuses on lawyers who move to Florida because their husbands or wives are in the military and are stationed in the state.

The Supreme Court in December turned down a proposal from The Bar, saying the plan needed more restrictions.

The Bar on Monday filed changes to try to address the court’s concerns.

The changes include requiring that the incoming lawyers be employed by or be in a “mentorship relationship” with Florida Bar members.

Also, the proposal includes ending authorization to practice in the state after five years.

News Service of Florida