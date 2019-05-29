Barnes & Noble is giving kids free books as a reward for summer reading

© Brandpoint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Barnes & Noble is giving kids a free book when they read eight books over summer.

The Barnes and Noble summer reading program

During the 2019 reading program is only available to school-aged children in grades 1-6.

Parents can help children fill out an online form that logs the child's reading.

In the reading log, your child will need to record the title and author, along with their favorite part of eight books to get their free book.

Bring the reading journal into your local Barnes & Noble between August 1, and August 31.

To participate, click here.

Click here for a list of free books.

