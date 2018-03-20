Bartram Trail evacuated, students sent home early

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St Johns County school officials are dismissing students at Bartram Trail High School for the day Tuesday for two reasons: a threat of a bomb threat scribbled on a bathroom wall and the possibility of severe weather Tuesday afternoon.

The school was evacuated while the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office searches the campus and officials did not want the students to be held outside for any length of time.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene.

