Beer Garden opening at the Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beer and animal lovers rejoice!

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is raising the “bar” with its new beer garden.

The Watering Hole, located on the dock at the scenic Trout River surrounded by beautiful gardens, will be serving local craft beers on weekends as weather allows.

Guests can check out the launch of this frosty addition at Saturday’s Manatee Festival.

The Manatee Festival and grand opening of The Watering Hole is Saturday, February 16, from 10am – 2pm.

