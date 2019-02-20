Bestselling author R.L. Stine to speak, sign books at Jax Book Fest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - R.L. Stine, the bestselling author of the Goosebumps series, is coming to Jacksonville.

Stine will be the keynote author at the third annual Jax Book Fest.

The Jacksonville Public Library will host the event on Saturday, February 23. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 900 people in the door will receive a free souvenir tote bag.

Stine will be giving a presentation and book signing in the Hicks Auditorium at 1 p.m.

Seating in the auditorium is limited.

"The first 60 people in line at 10 a.m. will receive a wristband for a guaranteed spot in line to have their books signed by R.L. Stine following his 1 p.m. presentation (one book per person, no personalization)," the Jacksonville Public Library said on its website.

