Betting on March Madness now legal in more states

With March Madness in full swing, people can now legally bet on brackets in more states.

Last May, the Supreme Court legalized sports betting in states other than Nevada. Since the ruling, seven more states have legalized sports betting, and more are expected to follow suit.

This year's March Madness is the first since the ruling. Betting on the NCAA Tournament could reach $6 billion by 2023, according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming.

Florida and Florida State are among the teams who made the tournament.

Abilene Christian, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Seton Hall, Wofford, Yale and either Belmont or Temple are headed to Jacksonville this week at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

First-round games are Thursday and second-round games are Saturday.

