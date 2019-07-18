Bicyclist critically injured in Keystone Heights crash

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - A 57-year-old bicyclist is fighting for his life after he was hit by a pickup truck in Keystone Heights, Wednesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Lonnie Smith was rushed to UF Health Gainesville with critical injuries. The crash took place on County Road 214 at Hall Lake Road around 10 p.m.

A witness told troopers the driver was trying to pass Smith in her pickup truck. When Smith made a last-second decision to turn left, he was hit by the woman's pickup, according to investigators.

Troopers said Smith was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver was not injured and has not been charged.

This is the second crash in Clay County involving a bicyclist.

FHP and the Clay County Sheriff's Office were also called to a Middleburg crash in which a 69-year-old bicyclist died after being struck by an SUV.

