Bicyclist hit by Hummer in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A bicyclist from Middleburg is in critical condition after a crash involving a Hummer in Orange Park.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Taylor Avenue at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, as the bicyclist was traveling southbound on Kingswood Avenue.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the man on the bicycle failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck in the intersection by the Hummer.

The bicyclist was transported to Orange Park Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

As News4jax learns more on this incident, we'll update this news article.



