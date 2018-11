JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are on the scene of a reported traffic fatality at New Kings Road and Redpoll Avenue.

According to JSO's twitter page, a bicyclist was hit and killed.

Officers are expected to give a briefing at 11 p.m.

We have a crew on the way and we'll update you as soon as possible.

