JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There are big changes coming to hospitals in 2019, and it could help you know how much the medical bill will be.

Starting Jan. 1, 2019, a new federal rule goes into effect that will require hospitals to list how much all of their services cost on their website, but there are questions if this will make the billing process less confusing or more and if it will even happen.

Dr. Carolyn McClanahan is a local health care expert who says this new list of services will frankly not be much of a help.

"People don’t understand medicine. They don’t really understand what procedure they’re going to be getting, so it makes it hard to shop. It’s a worthless game," said McClanahan.

McClanahan points to the fact that the costs will be listed preinsurance, meaning the prices will be a lot higher than after insurance gets involved. In the cases of Medicare and Medicaid, they often ignore the full price and simply set the terms of what they’ll pay.

"That’s why this is a farce. I mean, most people are insured. And so the price that they’re going to see online is no reflection of what their insurance company is really going to pay," said McClanahan.

McClanahan warns consumers should not be worried by high prices on the website because, like with insurance companies, everything is negotiable. If you don’t have insurance, she points locally to groups like Volunteers in Medicine of Jacksonville and the group We Care Jacksonville that can help you navigate the confusing health care landscape.

We put the websites for those two groups that help the uninsured under this article here and here.

One other big change coming specifically to Florida Jan. 1, 2019, is the state’s minimum wage will increase $8.46. That’s an increase of 21 cents per hour.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.