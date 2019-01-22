Big League Chew to feature female player on packaging for the first time

After 40 years, Big League Chew is changing its packaging.

A female ballplayer will be features as a new character for the company. The new softball-inspired pouch is available for online purchase.

The "NEW Big League Chew Softball Tray - Outta Here Original" price online is set at $18.

The new logo will appear on packaging come February 2019, MLB reports.

Don't miss out! Our new softball-inspired pouch is available for online purchase now! 💥 Head to https://t.co/2GtKIMWnCt and order yours today. pic.twitter.com/OFmZFGrroL — Big League Chew (@bigleaguechew) January 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.