News

Big League Chew to feature female player on packaging for the first time

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Darren Rovell

After 40 years, Big League Chew is changing its packaging. 

A female ballplayer will be features as a new character for the company. The new softball-inspired pouch is available for online purchase. 

The "NEW Big League Chew Softball Tray - Outta Here Original" price online is set at $18. 

The new logo will appear on packaging come February 2019, MLB reports

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.