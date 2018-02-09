Bill calls for reporting birth 'adverse' incidents

Physicians, certified advanced registered nurse midwives and licensed midwives who attend at-home births or deliveries in birthing centers would be required to report to the state “adverse” medical incidents, under a bill the Senate considered Thursday.

Adverse medical incidents range from the death of a mother or infant to the transfer of an infant to a neonatal unit within 72 hours if the stay last three days or more.

The Senate took up the bill (SB 510), filed by Health Policy Chairwoman Dana Young, R-Tampa, and positioned it for a vote as soon as next week.

A similar bill (HB 673) is ready for full House debate.

