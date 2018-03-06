Billboard calling for President Trump impeachment going up near Mar-a-Lago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A message soon will appear near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, calling for his impeachment, the Miami Herald reports.

The billboard reads “Impeachment Now, Make America America Again!”

It will be up over Interstate 95 about 2 miles from the resort from March 19 to April 15, the Miami Herald reported.

The left-wing organization Mad Dog PAC is funding the sign, which will cost more than $5,000.

Mad Dog PAC founder Claude Taylor told WPEC-TV Trump is “unfit, ill-prepared, and unstable.”

Billboard calling for Trump’s impeachment will go up near his Mar-a-Lago resort https://t.co/W2B9zD178O pic.twitter.com/pzF0WZYf15 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) March 6, 2018

