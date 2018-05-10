Billboard in Maryland warns those trying to impeach Trump

HUNTINGTON, M.d. - A billboard in Maryland is raising eyebrows because it basically threatens violence against anyone attempting to impeach President Donald Trump.

"Hey liberals," it shouts, "better get your guns if you try to impeach President Trump -- from all your deplorable in Calvert County."

"I love the billboard. We're conservative and there's a lot of corruption that's happened in this country and I don't think its threatening," Michelle Rinker, a conservative in Maryland said.

Others do not think that way.

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office has been flooded with phone calls, some people complaining about the sign, others complaining about the complaints about the sign. The sheriff said the owner has agreed, when he comes back from out of town, to change it.

CNN/WJLA