CLAY COUNTY - A black bear was spotted Thursday night in Middleburg on County Road 218.

A News4Jax viewer says he saw the bear around 7:30 p.m., and was able to snap some pictures before the animal scurried off into the woods.

The wooded area is near ShadowLawn Elementary school.

Remember, if you see a wild animal, do not approach it.

