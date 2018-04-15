Black Creek bridge replacement project kicks off

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A $3.5 million bridge construction project begins Monday on State Road 21 over the southern part of Black Creek.

The new bridge should help with drainage in the area, which is important because of Black Creek's historic flooding problems.

The new bridge will be built right next to this existing one so hopefully traffic will not be affected too much.

But it is a heavily traveled two-lane road, so the Department of Transportation is working to minimize lane closures.

Construction of the replacement bridge is expected to take a little more than a year, but that could change if the weather is bad.

There will not be any lane closures during rush hour, Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

And there won't be demolition Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. during times when people would be sleeping.

It will also not be allowed Friday nights until 10 am Saturdays. And no demolition will be allowed on Sundays.

