Black & Decker recalls 641,000 hammer drills linked to injury hazard

Black & Decker voluntarily recalled more than 641,000 hammer drills on Thursday after receiving 11 reports of side handles slipping or breaking, posing an injury hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recalled products were sold between January 2010 and July 2018. It includes Porter-Cable brand model PC70THD ½ Inch VSR 2-Speed Hammer Drills, Black & Decker brand model DR560 ½ Inch Drill/Drivers, and Bostitch brand models BTE140 and BTE141 ½ Inch Hammer Drills.

The drills were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon.com and other online retailers and hardware stores.

The company warns consumers to immediately stop using the drills and contact the company for a free replacement side handle.

Call Black & Decker at 888-284-3070 or email recall@sbdinc.com for more information.

*Black & Decker Corporation is an American manufacturer of power tools, accessories, hardware, home improvement products and technology.*

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.