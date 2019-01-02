News

Blue Bell parties into 2019 with new, colorful ice cream

Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream released for limited time

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Blue Bell ice cream is ringing in the new year with a new, party-inspired ice cream! 

"Mardi Gras King Cake is a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream combined with tasty pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles." 

If you want a taste, buy it fast! The company says the ice cream will only be around for a limited time. 

 The flavor is available in all areas that sell Blue Bell products in the half-gallon size.

