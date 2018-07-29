Boat found half-sunk at Morningstar Marina Sunday morning

MAYPORT, Fla - It's not a sight you want to see first thing in the morning, but the owner of the Wutever boat docked at Morningstar Marina in Mayport found his boat halfway underwater Sunday.

Managers at the Morningstar Marina said the boat has since been pulled out of the water.

Experts said there could be a number of reasons for a boat to flip over and sink to one side, including mechanical issues or someone forgetting to secure the plug.

No one was hurt and the owner is assessing possible damage.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.