Body discovered near Christian private school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The body of a homeless man was found in a wooded area near a Christian private school on the Westside Sunday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call at Potter House Christian Academy, located on Normandy Boulevard.

The man is believed to be in his early to mid 40s, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. His wallet and belongings were also found nearby. Police believe he died from natural causes and do not suspect foul-play. His body was sent to the medical examiners' office to determine an exact cause of death.

The area is a homeless camp for people with no where to go, according to police. The man's identity has not been released.

