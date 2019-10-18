Man's body found floating in St. Johns River near downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man's body was found floating in the St. Johns River on Friday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

According to a witness who spoke to News4Jax, a deceased young, white man was pulled from the river around 1 p.m. near River City Brewing Company near downtown. The witness said he didn't see any trauma on the man and didn't hear anybody calling for help.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and JFRD are investigating.

No other details are known at this time, including how the man ended up in the river.

