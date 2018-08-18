Body found in burning car near Walt Disney World

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a body was found in a burning car Saturday morning near Walt Disney World.

A report on WFLA.com states police were called to Epcot Resorts Boulevard near Disney's Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Course to help the Reedy Creek Fire Department with a car fire.

When the flames were extinguished, a person was found inside the car.

This is the second deadly incident at Disney this week. On Wednesday, a worker died after falling into a vat of oil.

