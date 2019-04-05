Bodycam video shows arrest of man accused of sexually assaulting child

Daytona Beach police released body camera video of the moment a man accused of sexually assaulting a girl was arrested.

Investigators in Putnam County said they had been searching for months for 44-year-old Stanley Hunter, so the moment Putnam County detectives got a tip that he was at a Daytona Beach hotel, they made sure Daytona Beach police paid him a visit. Bodycam video shows Hunter being captured last week inside the Streamline Hotel.

"Put your hands up. Get your hands up," police can be heard saying in the video.

Daytona Beach police took Hunter into custody on a warrant charging him with capital sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and two counts of sexual battery on a minor between the ages of 12 and 18.

The bodycam video confirms Hunter knew why he was being arrested the moment officers entered the hotel room where he was staying.

Police: "You know why we're here? Tell us you know why we're here."

Hunter: "Yeah. I got a warrant."

According to the warrant, on three occasions, Hunter sexually assaulted a girl to whom he is not directly related. The girl told investigators when she was 11, Hunter inappropriately touched her. The warrant states that on another occasion when the girl was 12, he choked the girl and raped her. Investigators also said he threatened to kill her and anyone she told of what happened.

As Hunter was being taken into custody, he assured a crying woman who was in the room with him that he had a lawyer who was taking care of the situation.

As of Thursday, Hunter remained in the Putnam County jail without bond because of the seriousness of the charges against him and because authorities said he’s considered a flight risk.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Stanley Hunter

