Deputies: 13-year-old leads police on high-speed chase through Nassau County

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Investigators said a 13-year-old boy led police on a high-speed chase through Nassau County on Monday night.

The chase, which began in Yulee and ended in Fernandina Beach, was captured on police dash cameras. An unnamed 17-year-old passenger was in the vehicle as well, deputies said.

Deputies said they were searching for a bank robber when a pickup truck suddenly sped by them and they gave chase.

They said the teenage driver, who News4Jax is not naming because of his age, ignored several red lights, and Fernandina Beach police put down stop sticks to damage the truck's tires but the chase continued.

Deputies said the chase along State Road 200 through the heart of Nassau County thankfully happened when traffic was minimal, but at one point a semi truck hit the pickup.

Despite the damage, the teen kept speeding away, almost hitting 90 mph along the way, deputies said.

By the time it ended, deputies said, the truck was riding on rims and the driver literally ran out of road at the Fernandina boat ramp, 20 miles from where the chase began.

Dashcam video shows the driver and passenger getting out of the truck and officers quickly putting them in handcuffs.

Deputies said the 13-year-old stole the truck from his great-grandfather, who sajd he’s still trying to piece together what happened.

"Thirteen years old, you know. Make mistakes. He made a mistake," said the great-grandfather, who asked not to be named.

Deputies said the teens were not connected to the bank robbery investigation.

The teens will face charges of felony fleeing from law enforcement and resisting arrest without violence. At this time, they are not charged with stealing the truck.

