Boy, 15, accused of attempted murder at Hastings Youth Academy

HASTINGS, Fla. - An inmate at the Hastings Youth Academy is accused of attempted first-degree premeditated murder after punching his roommate in the jaw and then kicking him in the head repeatedly, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Malik J. Littles, 15, has been booked into the county jail and turned over to Juvenile Justice, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Littles was arrested Friday afternoon.

Deputies learned of a disturbance at the academy, 765 E. St. Johns St., about 11 a.m.

Detectives said Littles approached the victim, who was sitting at a table at the time, and punched him in the jaw, which caused him to fall onto the floor.

Littles then kicked the victim “numerous times” in the head before staff members could intervene, deputies said.

The pair lived in the same dorm room at the facility.

Littles was taken to the Sheriff’s Office where he was questioned and then booked in jail. The 16-year-old victim was rushed to Shands Trauma Center in Gainesville, listed in critical condition.

The victim’s condition has since improved, and he’s been released back to the detention center, deputies said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.