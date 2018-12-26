Boy, 7, calls 911 after getting pants for Christmas

CANADA - Someone is on the naughty list for life...

A 7-year-old boy in Ontario, Canada called 911 after receiving "snow pants" on December 25, Ontario Provincial Police said.

A 7 year old just got added to the naughty list after calling 911 to tell the #OPP that the snow pants he received for #Christmas were not appreciated. #KnowWhenToCall pic.twitter.com/Dk8VmtDma9 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 25, 2018

Although some may find the call humorous, police say this serves as a reminder that calling 911 is critical and serious.

"Parents or caregivers need to make sure their children understand the consequences of calling 911 and what constitutes an emergency," Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CTV News.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.