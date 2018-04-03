Boy bullied for having different-colored eyes, cleft lip adopts cat that looks like him

OWASSO, Okla. - An Oklahoma boy, bullied for his appearance, adopted a cat that looks just like him!

Madden, 7, was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate, the family told Today. In addition to having a scar from repair surgeries, he has heterochromia iridium, which means his eyes are two different colors.

Madden's mom, Christina Humphreys, wrote on Facebook saying: "We drove from Oklahoma to Minnesota this weekend, to get the kitty Madden has named Moon. We had quite a few incredibly generous, friends and strangers help make the road trip possible, so that we could adopt this sweet fur baby and we are so thankful!"

“Last week, a friend posted an image of the cat in our cleft moms group," she wrote in a now-viral post for Love What Matters. "This kitty was taken in by a rescue group in Minnesota. We knew immediately that this kitty was meant to be part of our family. Not only does he have a cleft lip like our 7-year-old son Madden, he also has complete heterochromia iridum, like Madden. They were destined to be best friends. Funny how a pet can make you feel less alone."

