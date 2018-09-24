Bradford County deputies looking for missing 15-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Bradford County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend.

Racheal Lynn Morgan was last seen Saturday wearing a red shirt and black pants, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The teen, who's described as 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds with shoulder length blonde hair and brown eyes, is considered missing and endangered.

Anyone with information on Racheal's whereabouts is asked to contact the Bradford County Sheriff's Office immediately by dialing (904) 966-6161.

